Marine F/A-18s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing moves to a staging area during the squadron’s support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8840740
|VIRIN:
|250116-M-HB515-1031
|Resolution:
|5477x3651
|Size:
|7.55 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
