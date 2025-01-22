Marine F/A-18s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing moves to a staging area during the squadron’s support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)