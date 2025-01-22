Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine F/A-18s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    Marine F/A-18s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing moves to a staging area during the squadron’s support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
