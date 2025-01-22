2025 NAVFAC Marianas Natural Resources Calendar Handout

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Shayna Lopez, Navy Facilities Marianas Natural Resources Specialist, explains the 2025 environmental calendar to U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Driscoll, executive officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Tristan Quintanilla, University of Guam Sea Grant representative, and Albert Borja, environmental program director for MCB Camp Blaz, on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. The Joint Region Marianas Natural Resources Stewardship Outreach and Public Engagement Program with the University of Guam’s Sea Grant created the 2025 Natural Resource Calendar to highlight environmental management and conservation efforts that are being made across the Joint Region Marianas Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)