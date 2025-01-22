Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 NAVFAC Marianas Natural Resources Calendar Handout [Image 1 of 2]

    2025 NAVFAC Marianas Natural Resources Calendar Handout

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christopher Driscoll, executive officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and Albert Borja, environmental program director for MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a photo with Shayna Lopez, Navy Facilities Marianas Natural Resources Specialist, and Tristan Quintanilla, University of Guam Sea Grant representative on MCB Camp Blaz, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. The Joint Region Marianas Natural Resources Stewardship Outreach and Public Engagement Program with the University of Guam’s Sea Grant created the 2025 Natural Resource Calendar to highlight environmental management and conservation efforts that are being made across the Joint Region Marianas Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    NAVFAC
    USMC
    University of Guam
    Indo-Pacific
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Environmental Calendar

