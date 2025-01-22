Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum becomes the New Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum greets faciality and staff during her commissioning ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) in Honolulu, January 13, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Doug Carroll)