Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum becomes the New Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies.

Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum greets faciality and staff during her commissioning ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) in Honolulu, January 13, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Doug Carroll)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 18:58
|Photo ID:
|8840421
|VIRIN:
|250113-D-GP332-1009
|Resolution:
|4869x3478
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
