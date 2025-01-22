Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum becomes the New Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies. [Image 2 of 5]

    Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum becomes the New Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Douglas Carroll 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Major General (Ret.) Suzanne Vares-Lum addresses faciality and staff during her commissioning ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) in Honolulu, January 13, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Doug Carroll)

