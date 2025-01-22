Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTAG NW Assumption of Command [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RTAG NW Assumption of Command

    EVERETT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command

    250110-N-VH054-1081 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 10, 2025) Cdmr. Wnuk, commander Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Northwest (RTAG NW), assumes command from Capt. Todd Winn as the very first Commanding Officer for RTAG NW during the Assumption of Command Ceremony in the Grand Vista Ballroom of the Commons Auditorium on Naval Station Everett on January 10, 2025. On October 23rd, 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations authorized the establishment of five RTAGs. This Assumption of Command ceremony established the fourth RTAG. RTAGs will leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence, and hire the highest quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool into the Navy Reserve. This allows America’s Navy to assure mission success, and it establishes a foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience. RTAG NW is the largest geographically dispersed RTAG providing recruiting services across 15 states from Seattle to Chicago, partnering with 24 Navy Reserve Centers and 5 active-duty Navy Talent Acquisition Groups.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 16:00
    Photo ID: 8838907
    VIRIN: 250110-N-VH054-1081
    Resolution: 5363x3575
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: EVERETT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTAG NW Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RTAG NW Assumption of Command
    RTAG NW Assumption of Command
    RTAG NW Assumption of Command
    RTAG NW Assumption of Command
    RTAG NW Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    RTAG NW Assumption of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    Northwest
    RTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download