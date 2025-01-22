RTAG NW Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250110-N-VH054-1081 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 10, 2025) Cdmr. Wnuk, commander Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Northwest (RTAG NW), assumes command from Capt. Todd Winn as the very first Commanding Officer for RTAG NW during the Assumption of Command Ceremony in the Grand Vista Ballroom of the Commons Auditorium on Naval Station Everett on January 10, 2025. On October 23rd, 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations authorized the establishment of five RTAGs. This Assumption of Command ceremony established the fourth RTAG. RTAGs will leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence, and hire the highest quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool into the Navy Reserve. This allows America’s Navy to assure mission success, and it establishes a foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience. RTAG NW is the largest geographically dispersed RTAG providing recruiting services across 15 states from Seattle to Chicago, partnering with 24 Navy Reserve Centers and 5 active-duty Navy Talent Acquisition Groups.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)