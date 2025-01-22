RTAG NW Assumption of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon | 250110-N-VH054-1081 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 10, 2025) Cdmr. Wnuk, commander Reserve...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon | 250110-N-VH054-1081 EVERETT, Wash. (Jan. 10, 2025) Cdmr. Wnuk, commander Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Northwest (RTAG NW), delivers remarks as the very first Commanding Officer for RTAG NW during the Assumption of Command Ceremony in the Grand Vista Ballroom of the Commons Auditorium on Naval Station Everett on January 10, 2025. On October 23rd, 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations authorized the establishment of five RTAGs. This Assumption of Command ceremony established the fourth RTAG. RTAGs will leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence, and hire the highest quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool into the Navy Reserve. This allows America’s Navy to assure mission success, and it establishes a foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience. RTAG NW is the largest geographically dispersed RTAG providing recruiting services across 15 states from Seattle to Chicago, partnering with 24 Navy Reserve Centers and 5 active-duty Navy Talent Acquisition Groups.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon) see less | View Image Page

Story by Lt. Shelbie Cain



Navy Recruiting Reserve Command (NRRC), Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Northwest (RTAG NW) held an Assumption of Command ceremony in the Grand Vista Ballroom of the Commons Auditorium on Naval Station Everett on January 10, 2025. Cmdr. Kasimir Wnuk assumed command as the very first Commanding Officer for RTAG Northwest. Wnuk assumed command from acting Commander and Deputy Commodore of NRRC, Capt. Todd Winn. Capt. Winn will assume command as the Commodore for NRRC in February of 2025, relieving the current Commodore, Capt. David Neal.



On October 23rd, 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations authorized the establishment of five Reserve Talent Acquisition Groups (also referred to as RTAG’s). The Assumption of Command ceremony established the fourth RTAG. RTAGs will leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence, and hire the highest quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool into the Navy Reserve. This allows America’s Navy to assure mission success, and it establishes a foundation for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.



Before reporting to RTAG Northwest, Wnuk served as Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Tucson followed by the Chief Staff Officer at Navy Reserve Readiness and Mobilization Command, Everett.



During the ceremony Winn stated to Wnuk, “My first challenge for you is to establish a command identity, starting with your command logo. I wouldn’t be surprised if bigfoot isn’t in there! Make RTAG NW the command of choice for Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) officers and enlisted Sailors to want to come to and not want to leave.”



Upon delivering his speech, Wnuk expressed his excitement to build RTAG NW from the ground up!



“This is so cool; I get to lead Sailors again which is awesome," Wnuk told his RTAG Staff. He then issued a challenge of his own for them, “know your dot, know your why. Know where you fit in the overall mission of getting Sailors to go down range. Live every day by the Navy core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.”



RTAG NW is the largest geographically dispersed RTAG providing recruiting services across 15 states from Seattle to Chicago, partnering with 24 Navy Reserve Centers and 5 active-duty Navy Talent Acquisition Groups.