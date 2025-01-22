Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Robert Green (Right), Nashville District commander, presented Army Safety Guardian Awards Jan. 14, 2024, to Lockmaster John Brewington (Left), Lock Operator Danny Holt (Second from Right), Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Josh McGlinch during an award ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The commander also recognized Deputy Operations Manager Tommy Mason, who could not attend. The employees were recognized for providing aid Aug. 1, 2024, to a lock operator suffering from life-threatening anaphylactic shock from multiple yellowjacket bee stings while working at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)