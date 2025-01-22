Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Lt. Col. Robert Green (Right), Nashville District commander, presented Army Safety Guardian Awards Jan. 14, 2024, to Lockmaster John Brewington (Left), Lock Operator Danny Holt (Second from Right), Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Josh McGlinch during an award ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The commander also recognized Deputy Operations Manager Tommy Mason, who could not attend. The employees were recognized for providing aid Aug. 1, 2024, to a lock operator suffering from life-threatening anaphylactic shock from multiple yellowjacket bee stings while working at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 10:58
    Photo ID: 8838454
    VIRIN: 250114-A-LQ420-1010
    Resolution: 5017x2822
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions, by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army
    Nashville District
    Old Hickory Lock
    Life Savers
    Safety Guardian Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download