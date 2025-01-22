Employees garner Army Safety Guardian Awards for lifesaving actions

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Lt. Col. Robert Green (Right), Nashville District commander, presented Army Safety...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Lt. Col. Robert Green (Right), Nashville District commander, presented Army Safety Guardian Awards Jan. 14, 2024, to Lockmaster John Brewington (Left), Lock Operator Danny Holt (Second from Right), Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Josh McGlinch during an award ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The commander also recognized Deputy Operations Manager Tommy Mason, who could not attend. The employees were recognized for providing aid Aug. 1, 2024, to a lock operator suffering from life-threatening anaphylactic shock from multiple yellowjacket bee stings while working at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Noe Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 22, 2025) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District recently recognized four employees with Army Safety Guardian Awards for providing aid to a lock operator suffering from life-threatening anaphylactic shock from multiple yellowjacket wasp stings while working at Old Hickory Lock on the Cumberland River in Old Hickory, Tennessee.



Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander, presented the awards Jan. 14, 2024, to Lockmaster John Brewington, Lock Operator Danny Holt, Lock and Dam Equipment Mechanic Josh McGlinch, and Deputy Operations Manager Tommy Mason.



Jeff Neely, chief of the Light Capacity Fleet Unit with the Huntington District’s Regional Repair Fleet; Casey Angel, Light Capacity Fleet welder; and Ryan Bandy, Light Capacity Fleet maintenance mechanic; are also credited with assisting with this emergency response and received Army Safety Guardian Awards through their respective command channels.



“The team immediately enacted emergency actions and provided aid to maintain the victim’s airway and keep the victim calm as he was in shock,” Green said. “They also met emergency responders and escorted them directly to the scene. Medical personnel stated the actions of Old Hickory Lock personnel and Light Capacity Fleet personnel undoubtedly saved the employee’s life.”



The lifesaving actions of these seven USACE employees, which took place Aug. 1, 2024, involved calling 911 for emergency medical services, working to open the security gate, and quickly guiding the ambulance to the lock operations building. Medical responders immediately administered epinephrine while enroute to the hospital and the victim soon recovered.



Brewington said he is very proud of everyone that responded so quickly to provide immediate assistance. He added that the victim did not know about having a severe allergy to wasp stings.



During the award ceremony, Nashville District’s Chief of Operations Tim Fudge described the Army Safety Guardian Award as a big deal.



“We talk about taking care of each other. We talk about training investments. We saw all of that come into action,” Fudge said. “They put their training to use and ultimately saved this person’s life.”



The Army Safety Guardian Award is given to soldiers and civilians who demonstrate exceptional actions or skills in a dangerous situation or emergency. The award recognizes those who reduce or eliminate loss, such as injuries to personnel or damage to property.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.