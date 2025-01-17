USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Air Force partner for first-ever joint OPSEC II training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -A team of operations security experts from U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz delivered the first-of-its-kind joint OPSEC II and III training and certification course Jan. 6-8 at Sembach Kaserne's Workforce Development Center, certifying 28 Army and Air Force students in OPSEC level II and two new OPSEC level III trainers.