KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Maj. Monrique Brooks, Operations Security Officer, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomes participants to the
first-ever joint OPSEC Levels II and III training course held at Sembach Kaserne's Workforce Development Center Jan. 6. A team of operations security experts from U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz delivered the first-of-its-kind joint OPSEC II and III training and certification course Jan. 6-8, certifying 28 Army and Air Force students in OPSEC level II and two new OPSEC level III trainers.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 06:08
|Photo ID:
|8838207
|VIRIN:
|250106-A-UZ558-3521
|Resolution:
|3571x2473
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Air Force partner for first-ever joint OPSEC II training [Image 4 of 4], by Tammy Muckenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.