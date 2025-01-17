Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Air Force partner for first-ever joint OPSEC II training [Image 4 of 4]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Air Force partner for first-ever joint OPSEC II training

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Tammy Muckenfuss 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Maj. Monrique Brooks, Operations Security Officer, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomes participants to the
    first-ever joint OPSEC Levels II and III training course held at Sembach Kaserne's Workforce Development Center Jan. 6. A team of operations security experts from U.S. Air Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz delivered the first-of-its-kind joint OPSEC II and III training and certification course Jan. 6-8, certifying 28 Army and Air Force students in OPSEC level II and two new OPSEC level III trainers.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 06:08
    Photo ID: 8838207
    VIRIN: 250106-A-UZ558-3521
    Resolution: 3571x2473
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Air Force partner for first-ever joint OPSEC II training [Image 4 of 4], by Tammy Muckenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

