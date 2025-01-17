4th Marines ACVs Depart SLV and Land at Kin Blue Beach

U.S. Marines unload Amphibious Combat Vehicles from the Stern Landing Vessel at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2025. Amphibious Combat Vehicles and LSD-47 embarked and debarked vehicles to rehearse ship-to-shore maneuver. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)
