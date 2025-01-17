4th Marines ACVs Depart SLV and Land at Kin Blue Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines unload Amphibious Combat Vehicles from the Stern Landing Vessel at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 20, 2025. The SLV is a Marine Corps-contracted watercraft modified for beach loading and off-loading used to inform the design of the U.S. Navy’s Medium Landing Ship for littoral mobility. The Marines are with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Trump)