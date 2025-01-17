The US Navy Holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIHUE, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2025) Captain Brett Stephenson, commanding officer of the Pacific Missile Range Facility, speaks to the local community at a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The Draft EIS includes an analysis of the potential environmental effects associated with conducting at-sea training and testing activities, and modernization and sustainment of ranges (collectively referred to as “military readiness activities”) within the HCTT Study Area. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review and comment through Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)