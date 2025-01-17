LIHUE, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2025) The US Navy holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The Draft EIS includes an analysis of the potential environmental effects associated with conducting at-sea training and testing activities, and modernization and sustainment of ranges (collectively referred to as “military readiness activities”) within the HCTT Study Area. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review and comment through Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|8837667
|VIRIN:
|250116-N-HW207-1037
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|LIHUE, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The US Navy Holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.