    The US Navy Holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement [Image 1 of 5]

    The US Navy Holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement

    LIHUE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    LIHUE, Hawaii (Jan. 16, 2025) The US Navy holds a Public Scoping Meeting for the Hawaii-California Testing and Training Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The Draft EIS includes an analysis of the potential environmental effects associated with conducting at-sea training and testing activities, and modernization and sustainment of ranges (collectively referred to as “military readiness activities”) within the HCTT Study Area. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement is available for public review and comment through Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

