NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations

Divers with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) conduct emergency training for SCUBA operations, at Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 7, 2025. The drills encompassed a range of scenarios to include unconscious, trapped and lost divers, and a variety of dive-related illnesses. The dive team, under the guidance of the diving supervisor, who was also being assessed, had to quickly identify the issue and demonstrate an appropriate response. This training is crucial to the unit’s ability to respond to emergency scenarios they could encounter worldwide. The EXWC Dive Locker conducts research, development, testing and evaluation of underwater tools and equipment, which helps Navy dive units stay current with technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)