Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando           

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    Navy Steelworker 2nd Class Cody Kramer, with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) dive locker, simulates being a victim of a diving accident, during training at Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 7, 2025. The drills encompassed a range of scenarios to include unconscious, trapped and lost divers, and a variety of dive-related illnesses. The dive team, under the guidance of the diving supervisor, who was also being assessed, had to quickly identify the issue and demonstrate an appropriate response. This training is crucial to the unit’s ability to respond to emergency scenarios they could encounter worldwide. The EXWC Dive Locker conducts research, development, testing and evaluation of underwater tools and equipment, which helps Navy dive units stay current with technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 17:50
    Photo ID: 8837657
    VIRIN: 250107-N-BN624-1040
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.52 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations
    NAVFAC EXWC Divers Conduct Emergency Training for SCUBA Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    divers
    Navy divers
    Navy
    EXWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download