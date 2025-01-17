Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy civilian supervisors go to school for first on-post session of Army CES Intermediate Course

    Fort McCoy civilian supervisors go to school for first on-post session of Army CES Intermediate Course

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course hold training Jan. 16, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first time the CES Intermediate Course was being taught in session at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Amanda Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 8837278
    VIRIN: 250116-A-YF049-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.18 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy civilian supervisors go to school for first on-post session of Army CES Intermediate Course

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    leadership lunch and learn
    Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course

