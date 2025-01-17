Fort McCoy civilian supervisors go to school for first on-post session of Army CES Intermediate Course

Courtesy Photo | Students in the Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course hold training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students in the Army Civilian Education System (CES) Intermediate Course hold training Jan. 16, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first time the CES Intermediate Course was being taught in session at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Amanda Clark, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office) see less | View Image Page

More than 20 students — all Army civilian supervisors in grades GS-10 to GS-12 — participated in the first on-post session of the Army Civilian Education System Intermediate Course at Fort McCoy from Jan. 6-24.



Workforce Development Officer Mike Modawell with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) said the training is helping many Fort McCoy employees get the training they need, and it’s helping provide an additional avenue for training.



According to a course description available at https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc/courses/intermediate, the course “prepares current and aspiring Army civilian leaders (GS 10-12) to become more innovative, self-aware, and prepared to effectively lead and care for personnel and manage assigned resources at the organizational level.”



The description also states the course is required per Army Regulation 350-1 for Army civilian supervisors in those grades and provides effective leadership training.



“Training and developmental exercises focus on self-awareness and development, effective team leadership, and creating conditions to accomplish the mission and improve the organization,” the description states. “The Intermediate Course learning outcomes are develop personal character, presence and intellect; prepare to move from leading teams to leading organizations; create and support a Mission Command environment of leading, developing, and achieving; and develop a Civilian corps whose members exemplify the Army values.”



Army Management Staff College (AMSC) also describes how the CES is vital for training for Army civilian workforce members.



“The Civilian Education System is a progressive and sequential leader development program that provides enhanced educational opportunities for Army civilians throughout their careers,” the description states. “Army civilians will become multi-skilled, agile leaders of the 21st century who personify the Warrior Ethos in all aspects, from warfighting support, to statesmanship, to enterprise management.”



Modawell said updates about how to receive CES training were provided in September 2024.



The first update was the elimination of equivalency and constructive credit, Modawell said.



According to AMSC, effective Aug. 12, 2024, equivalent and constructive credit for Civilian Education System course attendance is no longer available. “Already granted equivalent or constructive credits remain valid (grandfather clause). Army civilian professionals in a supervisory position will complete their grade-requisite CES course regardless of past Senior Service College or other prior military education completion.”



The second update was about the elimination of certain prerequisites for CES Intermediate and Advanced Courses.



Effective since Sept. 19, 2024, completion of CES Intermediate and Advanced Course Phase 1 will no longer be required to attend a resident, on-site, or virtual class. CES courses will no longer be phased, AMSC states.



And the last update is the auto-enrollment of new supervisors into grade-requisite CES courses.



Effective since Oct. 1, 2024, all new supervisors — including current supervisors who are still in their probationary supervisory status — will be flagged for automatic enrollment into their grade-requisite CES course (either the CES-Basic [GS-01 to GS-09], CES Intermediate [GS-10 to GS-12], or CES Advanced [GS-13 to GS-15]).



“Once flagged, supervisors will have two years to enroll in and complete their grade-requisite CES course in their preferred modality and time,” AMSC states. “If the required course is not completed in the first two years, supervisors will be automatically enrolled into a course in the third year.”



During the Fort McCoy course, the students have been in full-day sessions gaining some valuable leadership information, and they are practicing their growing leadership skills through scenario training and daily discussions, Modawell said.



Future sessions of the course at Fort McCoy are likely, so installation human resources personnel have said it was important for this class session to go well.



Learn more about the CES Intermediate Course by visiting https://armyuniversity.edu/amsc.



