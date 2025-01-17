Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Band Supports Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Band Supports Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Rust 

    "The President's Own" U.S. Marine Band

    On Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band supported the 60th Presidential Inauguration. The band provided musical support for the prelude and swearing-in ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with marches and patriotic favorites. The Marine Band has been providing the Inaugural soundtrack since Thomas Jefferson's Inauguration in 1801.

    (USMC photos by Master Sgt. Brian Rust/released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:50
    Photo ID: 8837204
    VIRIN: 250120-M-HO616-2313
    Resolution: 5197x3464
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
