NAVSUP FLCJ Small Business Advocate of the Quarter: Maria Brophy

Capt. Matthew Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presented Maria Brophy, Contracting Specialist, with the Small Business Advocate of the Quarter award at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, January 16, 2025.



She received the award for her contribution to NAVSUP FLCJ in achieving mandated small business targets that help supply our Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)