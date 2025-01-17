Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCJ Small Business Advocate of the Quarter: Maria Brophy [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLCJ Small Business Advocate of the Quarter: Maria Brophy

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Capt. Matthew Bolls, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, presented Maria Brophy, Contracting Specialist, with the Small Business Advocate of the Quarter award at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, January 16, 2025.

    She received the award for her contribution to NAVSUP FLCJ in achieving mandated small business targets that help supply our Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    This work, NAVSUP FLCJ Small Business Advocate of the Quarter: Maria Brophy [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

