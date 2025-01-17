Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle managemenet Center, Commander, presented the newly established Training Directorate standard to Rodney Stevens during an Assumption of Leadership Ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025. Stevens is the Training Directorate's first Director and Program Executive Officer. The directorate was formed to house all Air Force training acquisition activities under one focused organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)