    Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony

    Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle managemenet Center, Commander, presented the newly established Training Directorate standard to Rodney Stevens during an Assumption of Leadership Ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025. Stevens is the Training Directorate's first Director and Program Executive Officer. The directorate was formed to house all Air Force training acquisition activities under one focused organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 09:46
    Photo ID: 8836903
    VIRIN: 251015-F-FC975-1177
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OHIO, US
    This work, Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony
    Mr. Rodney Stevens Assumption of Leadership Ceremony

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFLCMC Training Directorate welcomes new leader

    USAF
    Training
    AoL
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

