AFLCMC Training Directorate welcomes new leader

Photo By James Varhegyi | Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle managemenet Center, Commander, presented...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, Air Force Life Cycle managemenet Center, Commander, presented the newly established Training Directorate standard to Rodney Stevens during an Assumption of Leadership Ceremony on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2025. Stevens is the Training Directorate's first Director and Program Executive Officer. The directorate was formed to house all Air Force training acquisition activities under one focused organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – Members of the Training Directorate and Air Force community welcomed Rodney Stevens, during an assumption of leadership ceremony here on Jan. 15.



Stevens will serve as the Program Executive Officer for Training, where he will lead an organization responsible for the acquisition, development and sustainment of the Air Force’s training aircraft fleet which includes the delivery of the T-7A Red Hawk, and Joint Simulation Environment, while modernizing and sustaining fielded aircraft such as the T-1A Jayhawk, T-38 Talon, T-6A Texan II, and more. In addition, he is responsible for the Air Force’s aircraft simulators, and advanced training capabilities at its numerous ranges around the globe.



Stevens served 20 years as an officer in the Air Force. During his career he worked in a wide range of acquisition, aircraft maintenance and staff positions, with assignments as Materiel Leader for F-22 Sustainment, National Defense Fellow to a U.S. Senator, and F-15E Maintenance Operations Officer.



Until recently, Stevens served as the Deputy Program Executive Officer and Deputy Director for the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate. In this position, he played a key role in the development, production, fielding, sustainment and modernization of the Air Force fighter aircraft portfolio.



Hon. Andrew P. Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, presided over the ceremony virtually, along with Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, who attended the event in person.



“To the PEO Training team, I’m excited to get into the arena and work alongside of you … to listen, to learn and help achieve our mission objectives,” said Stevens. “In partnership with the warfighter we are going to deliver on our commitments, and as a Directorate, we will strengthen our workforce, and strive for organizational excellence, to develop, deliver, and sustain the training capabilities needed to employ war-winning airpower for the Air Force and our international partners.”