Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

Honorable Ashish Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, speaks with the Defense Health Agency headquarters team on Jan. 14, 2025, to convey his thanks for all the work done during his tenure. "The work you do on a daily basis to ensure the health and wellbeing, and readiness is a force and is the essence of what our mission and value proposition serves. It has been an honor to enable the work that you do. I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve alongside you, I thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this mission, and I thank you for all that you do for service members and their families." Mr. Vazirani served in his role since Sept. 8, 2023, where he served as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of Defense for force readiness, education and training, and military and civilian personnel requirements and management.