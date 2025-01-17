Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson thanks Honorable Ashish Vazirani, saying, “You were such a great teammate in translating the 'hard' … and for cheering us whenever we had successes and raising them up … we are all going to miss you as our advocate." Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, visited the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Jan. 14, 2025, as he ended his tenure with the Department of Defense.