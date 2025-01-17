Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency [Image 1 of 2]

    Honorable Ashish Vazirani Visits Defense Health Agency

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson thanks Honorable Ashish Vazirani, saying, “You were such a great teammate in translating the 'hard' … and for cheering us whenever we had successes and raising them up … we are all going to miss you as our advocate." Vazirani, performing the duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, visited the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, on Jan. 14, 2025, as he ended his tenure with the Department of Defense.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250114-O-VO263-1252
    Location: US
