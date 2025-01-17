Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron prepare to transport simulated patients during Beverly Pack 25-1, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2025. The exercise honed base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)