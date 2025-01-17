Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Anthony Newton, left, and SrA Christian Jackson, 8th CPTS financial comptroller management journeymen, post at their defensive fighting position during Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 13, 2025. The exercise honed base defense, reception of forces, and combat airpower generation tactics to fortify Airmen’s skills in accomplishing the Wolf Pack’s core mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 02:27
    Photo ID: 8836695
    VIRIN: 011325-F-CJ696-3205
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den
    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den
    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beverly Pack 25-1: Defending the Den

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    8th SFS
    Defend the Base
    GENARM
    Bev Pack 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download