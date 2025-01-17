Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers from The U.S. Army Field Band unload equipment prior to the 60th Inaugural Parade held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band performed throughout the indoor event which replaced the traditional Pennsylvania Avenue parade due to extreme cold weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)