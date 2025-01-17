U.S. Soldiers with The U.S. Army Field Band unload equipment prior to the 60th Inaugural Parade held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band performed throughout the indoor event which replaced the traditional Pennsylvania Avenue parade due to extreme cold weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|8836609
|VIRIN:
|250120-D-AE068-1039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.