Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Soldiers with The U.S. Army Field Band unload equipment prior to the 60th Inaugural Parade held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Field Band performed throughout the indoor event which replaced the traditional Pennsylvania Avenue parade due to extreme cold weather. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 8836609
    VIRIN: 250120-D-AE068-1039
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration
    Army Field Band supports 60th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exterior
    Parade
    The U.S. Army Field Band
    Premier Band
    60thPresidentialInauguration
    PI60

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download