    56th Artillery Command Soldiers Participate in 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Houffalize in Houffalize Belgium, Jan. 17, 2025. [Image 7 of 7]

    HOUFFALIZE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BELGIUM

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Clinton Carroll 

    56th Artillery Command

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2025 11:49
    Photo ID: 8836023
    VIRIN: 250117-O-XE117-1016
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: HOUFFALIZE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Artillery Command Soldiers Participate in 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Houffalize in Houffalize Belgium, Jan. 17, 2025. [Image 7 of 7], by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56th Artillery Command Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members in Houffalize Belgium

    BattleoftheBulge WWII80inEurope StongerTogether

