56th Artillery Command Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members in Houffalize Belgium

HOUFFALIZE, Belgium (Jan. 17, 2025) — The town of Houffalize commemorated the 80th anniversary of its liberation Friday, honoring the sacrifices of Allied forces and civilians during World War II.



The event featured a parade and wreath-laying ceremonies, with participation from soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 56th Artillery Command. Residents, local officials, and international visitors gathered to pay tribute to the historic milestone.



The liberation of Houffalize in January 1945 marked a critical turning point in the Battle of the Bulge, one of World War II’s largest and bloodiest campaigns. The battle began in December 1944, when German forces launched a massive surprise offensive through the Ardennes Forest. Their goal was to break the Allied front line, drive a wedge between British and American forces, and recapture the vital port of Antwerp to disrupt Allied supply lines.



“It is a really special event to be a part of, and I am honored to be here for it,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles Laab, 56th Artillery Command, a native of Annapolis, Maryland. “The people of Houffalize have been nothing but friendly and welcoming, and I think it really highlights the history and bond between the U.S. Army and the people of this region. It’s important and right that we participate in these events so we can continue to strengthen that bond, which was forged 80 years ago in blood.”



Despite initial German successes and bitter fighting in harsh winter conditions, the Allies eventually pushed back the offensive. The U.S. First and Third Armies linked up just outside Houffalize in mid-January 1945, closing the bulge in the front line and crippling German efforts. The battle proved to be a decisive victory for the Allies, but it came at a tremendous cost.



U.S. forces suffered approximately 89,000 casualties during the Battle of the Bulge, including more than 19,000 killed in action, making it one of the largest and deadliest battles in U.S. Army history. The battle’s significance lies not only in its high casualties but also in its strategic importance, as the Allied victory helped pave the way for the final push into Germany, accelerating the end of the war in Europe.



The town of Houffalize itself paid a heavy price. Over 200 residents lost their lives as a result of the fighting and bombings, and much of the town was reduced to rubble.



“Eighty years after the Battle of the Bulge and the liberation of Houffalize, we honor the bravery and courage of those who fought on the battlefield,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Jackson, command sergeant major of the 56th Artillery Command and a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native. “Their sacrifice to defend our freedom inspires all of us and remains our commitment to this day. The 56th Artillery Command has a long history in Europe, demonstrating our commitment to our allies and partners, which allows us to effectively combat threats and ensure security in the European and African theaters.”



The then-named 56th Antiaircraft Artillery Brigade played a pivotal role in the defense of Antwerp during the Battle of the Bulge. As German forces sought to disable Antwerp through V-1 and V-2 rocket attacks, the brigade was instrumental in defending the port city, which was critical to sustaining Allied supply operations. The brigade’s efforts contributed significantly to maintaining the Allied position in Western Europe. For the defense of Antwerp Harbor, the headquarters battery earned two Belgian Army Order of the Day citations and the Belgian Fourragère. During World War II, the 56th earned campaign participation credits for the Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe campaigns.



Today, the 56th Artillery Command’s presence at the 80th-anniversary commemoration serves as a tribute to its historical ties to Belgium and its enduring commitment to honoring those who sacrificed during the liberation. Soldiers from the command joined the procession and participated in wreath-laying ceremonies at the town’s memorial sites.



The day’s commemorations concluded with a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps,” a solemn tribute to the fallen soldiers and civilians who gave their lives for liberation and the defense of freedom.



Visitors to Houffalize can learn more about the town’s history during the Battle of the Bulge at the newly opened Barrack Museum, which was officially inaugurated on Saturday. The museum offers exhibits and artifacts detailing the events of the battle, the town’s liberation, and the experiences of soldiers and civilians during the war.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.20.2025 11:31 Story ID: 489355 Location: HOUFFALIZE, LUXEMBOURG (WAL), BE Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th Artillery Command Soldiers Honor Legacy of Fallen Service Members in Houffalize Belgium, by Clinton Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.