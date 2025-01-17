Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors raise a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)