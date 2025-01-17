Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations [Image 18 of 18]

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Small Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Japeth Carter 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors raise a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2025 01:49
    Photo ID: 8835189
    VIRIN: 250118-N-QV399-1031
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Boat Operations
    Navy
    Drills

