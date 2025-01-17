JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, lands near Fort Greely, Alaska, as part of a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is held during the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, building the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)