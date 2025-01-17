Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal [Image 1 of 2]

    JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

    DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    11th Airborne Division

    A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to 1-52D General Support Aviation Battalion, Arctic Aviation Command, 11th Airborne Division, lands near Fort Greely, Alaska, as part of a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is held during the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, building the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 8834945
    VIRIN: 250118-A-JH229-8525
    Location: DELTA JUNCTION, ALASKA, US
