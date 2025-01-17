JPMRC 25-02 MEDEVAC Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, conduct a medical evacuation rehearsal ahead of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-02, near Fort Greely, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2025. JPMRC 25-02 is held during the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, building the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)