    MAFFS C-130 Egress Training [Image 2 of 2]

    MAFFS C-130 Egress Training

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doug Benton, 187th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, peers outside of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 16, 2025. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from U.S. Northern Command, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.18.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 8834919
    VIRIN: 250116-F-EM228-1102
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, MAFFS C-130 Egress Training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    1CTCS
    146th Airlift Wing
    MAFFSAEG
    AEGMAFFS
    LAWildFires25

