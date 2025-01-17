MAFFS C-130 Egress Training

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doug Benton, 187th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, peers outside of a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 16, 2025. In response to the wildfires, a major disaster declaration was made and support from U.S. Northern Command, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross is being provided to Southern California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
