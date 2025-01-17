U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Doug Benton, right, 187th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs 1st Combat Camera Airmen on egress procedures for the C-130 Hercules aircraft at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, Jan. 16, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 16:15
|Photo ID:
|8834918
|VIRIN:
|250116-F-EM228-1053
|Resolution:
|5210x3466
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAFFS C-130 Egress Training [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.