MAFFS Wildland Firefighting

Fire retardant from the U.S. Forest Service’s modular airborne firefighting system rests on vegetation at Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Forest Service partnered together to utilize the MAFFS system by pairing specialized equipment with U.S. Air Force aircraft to drop fire retardant on afflicted areas. While USNORTHCOM’s primary mission is Homeland Defense, supporting state and federal authorities throughout the ongoing wildfires will always be a responsibility of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|8834877
|VIRIN:
|250117-F-AI717-1062
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
