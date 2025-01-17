Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAFFS Wildland Firefighting [Image 1 of 2]

    MAFFS Wildland Firefighting

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Fire retardant from the U.S. Forest Service’s modular airborne firefighting system rests on a hillside at Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Forest Service partnered together to utilize the MAFFS system by pairing specialized equipment with U.S. Air Force aircraft to drop fire retardant on afflicted areas. The Department of Defense’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrates our national capabilities and resilience to recover from emergency events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)

