MAFFS Wildland Firefighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire retardant from the U.S. Forest Service’s modular airborne firefighting system rests on a hillside at Topanga State Park, California, Jan. 17, 2025. The U.S. Northern Command and the U.S. Forest Service partnered together to utilize the MAFFS system by pairing specialized equipment with U.S. Air Force aircraft to drop fire retardant on afflicted areas. The Department of Defense’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrates our national capabilities and resilience to recover from emergency events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford)