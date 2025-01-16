Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Los Angeles wildfire response efforts [Image 1 of 5]

    Los Angeles wildfire response efforts

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Army Sgt. Ricardo Hernanadez, a light wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 149th Chemical Company, California Army National Guard, talks with a local resident while manning a traffic control point alongside an officer with the Los Angeles Port Police in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 16, 2025, in the aftermath of wildfires that devastaed the area. The unit has been operating traffic control points and providing roving patrols in areas affected by the wildfires in order to ensure safety and security in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    49th Military Police Brigade
    national guard
    LAwildfires25

