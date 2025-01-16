Los Angeles wildfire response efforts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Ricardo Hernandez, left, a light wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 149th Chemical Company, California Army National Guard, talks with a Los Angeles Port Police officer while manning a traffic control point in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 16, 2025, in the aftermath of wildfires that devastated the area. The unit has been operating traffic control points and providing roving patrols in areas affected by the wildfires in order to ensure safety and security in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)