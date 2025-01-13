Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron dismantle communications equipment during exercise Liberaider ACE at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The 461st Air Control Wing demonstrated its ability to lead command and control operations inherent with Agile Combat Employment by managing the efforts of nearly a dozen different units, both internal and external, to ensure the resilient transmission of communication and information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8832780
|VIRIN:
|250115-F-UN330-1119
|Resolution:
|7982x5321
|Size:
|29.09 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.