461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise

Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron dismantle communications equipment during exercise Liberaider ACE at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The 461st Air Control Wing demonstrated its ability to lead command and control operations inherent with Agile Combat Employment by managing the efforts of nearly a dozen different units, both internal and external, to ensure the resilient transmission of communication and information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)