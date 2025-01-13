Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise [Image 12 of 13]

    461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron dismantle communications equipment during exercise Liberaider ACE at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise provided an opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment, requiring Airmen to respond quickly and effectively in a realistic, geographically dispersed training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    ACE
    ATC
    GPC
    461st ACW
    Liberaider
    CAOS

