461st ACW conducts Liberaider ACE exercise

Airmen assigned to the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron dismantle communications equipment during exercise Liberaider ACE at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2025. The exercise provided an opportunity to practice Agile Combat Employment, requiring Airmen to respond quickly and effectively in a realistic, geographically dispersed training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)