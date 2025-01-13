CPO Exam at NSGL

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 16, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Montemarano, from Newark, New Jersey, takes his Chief Petty Officer Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) at Naval Station Great Lakes, January 16, 2025. The NWAE score helps rank order qualified enlisted candidates for advancement consideration. All candidates who take an NWAE are to have met necessary eligibility requirements for advancement and have been recommended by their commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)