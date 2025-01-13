Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 16, 2025) Navy Counselor 1st Class Stephanie Watts takes her Chief Petty Officer Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) at Naval Station Great Lakes, January 16, 2025. The NWAE score helps rank order qualified enlisted candidates for advancement consideration. All candidates who take an NWAE are to have met necessary eligibility requirements for advancement and have been recommended by their commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:52
    Photo ID: 8832466
    VIRIN: 250116-N-HR150-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Exam at NSGL [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

