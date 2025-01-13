USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241226-N-KW492-1063 (Dec. 26, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

Damage Controlman Fireman Alizae Mayorga, from Inglewood, California, reports the status of the simulated fuel leak to the locker leader during a major fuel leak drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Dec. 26. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)