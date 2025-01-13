Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241226-N-KW492-1021 (Dec. 26, 2024) NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Shadee Shedden, from Kingston, Jamaica, applies a flange shield to a simulated leaking fuel pipe during a major fuel leak drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Dec. 26. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 03:35
    Photo ID: 8832196
    VIRIN: 241226-N-KW492-1021
    Resolution: 3477x3048
    Size: 775.34 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: KINGSTON, JM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Religious Service
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drills
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill
    USS Preble (DDG 88) Engineering Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Preble (DDG 88)
    Electrician's Mate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download