241219-N-KW492-1069 (Dec. 19, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sebastian Villanuevagonzalez, from Santa Cruz, California, holds the rear during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 19. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2025 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8832191
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-KW492-1069
|Resolution:
|3191x4000
|Size:
|957.07 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) VBSS Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.