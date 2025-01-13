USS Preble (DDG 88) VBSS Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241219-N-KW492-1029 (Dec. 19, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Ensign Xavier Stuart, from San Antonio, briefs the visit, board, search and seizure team during a visit, board, search and seizure drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 19. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)