    United States and Japan Conduct Bilateral Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    United States and Japan Conduct Bilateral Flight

    JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    United States Forces Japan

    Japan Air Self-Defense F-15s and Mitsubishi F-2s conduct a bilateral flight with U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers in airspace near Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. The bilateral flight underscored the commitment of the U.S – Japan Alliance and enhanced bilateral response measures and tactical skills. (Courtesy Asset)

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    Bilateral
    Alliance
    Indo-Pacific
    Partners and Allies

